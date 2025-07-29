21:41
Kyrgyzstan and USA strengthen investment partnership

Director of the National Investment Agency under the President of Kyrgyzstan Farkhat Iminov and the U.S. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kyrgyz Republic Lesslie Viguerie discussed investment cooperation and joint projects. The press service of the agency reported.

Investment climate and key projects

The parties discussed the current state of the investment climate in Kyrgyzstan and the potential for implementation of new initiatives. Particular attention was paid to existing U.S. investment projects in the country.

During the meeting, the strategically important Makmal-Karakol project, which is being implemented within the framework of «project sandbox», was considered.

It involves the All American Rail Group Global Infrastructure Partner LLC consortium and the state enterprise Kyrgyz Temir Zholu. The project is of key importance for strengthening the transit potential of Kyrgyzstan.

Ambassador Lesslie Viguerie expressed interest in further developing the partnership and emphasized the importance of simplifying procedural issues related to doing business and implementing projects in the country.

Digital economy and innovations

The digital economy and cryptocurrency spheres were discussed separately. It was noted that in 2022 Kyrgyzstan adopted the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic «On Virtual Assets», regulating the cryptocurrency sphere.

It is significant that by the end of 2024, the turnover of cryptocurrencies in the country reached $7 billion. Kyrgyzstan is positioned as one of the flagships in Central Asia in the development of blockchain technologies, mining, artificial intelligence and digital assets.

The American side positively assessed the introduction of the digital som, calling it one of the most innovative steps in the region, indicating Kyrgyzstan’s striving for digital transformation.

Farkhat Iminov confirmed the agency’s readiness to act as a link between business and the state, providing comprehensive support and assistance to American and other international partners in the implementation of investment projects in Kyrgyzstan.
