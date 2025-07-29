18:33
New waste disposal rules in Bishkek: Trash may be taken out in evenings only

The Bishkek City Hall announced changes to waste disposal regulations in the capital. From now on, all residents — including those in private homes and apartment buildings — are permitted to dispose of solid household waste only from 6 p.m. till midnight.

In addition, it is strictly prohibited to dump garbage, ash, tree branches, or dry grass near waste containers.

To reduce morning traffic congestion and noise, movement of certain categories of freight vehicles was restricted in the city between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Loading and unloading of goods must now take place only in designated areas and must not obstruct traffic flow.

Exceptions apply to vehicles transporting food, medical supplies, and emergency service personnel.

These measures aim to improve cleanliness and urban comfort for Bishkek residents, the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/337885/
