18:16
Uzbekistan to provide quotas for Kyrgyz students to study at Green University

The Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Ecology, Environmental Protection and Climate Change of the Republic of Uzbekistan have signed a Memorandum on the provision of quota places for study at the Central Asian University for Environmental Studies and Climate Change (Green University). The press service of the Ministry of Natural Resources of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the press service, the purpose of the agreement is to create a quota program for students from the Kyrgyz Republic, which will contribute to strengthening regional cooperation and developing human potential in the field of sustainable development, ecology, and climate science.

In accordance with the agreement, the Uzbek side will provide up to 9 quota places for students from the Kyrgyz Republic for the 2025-2026 academic year, including: up to 5 quota places for bachelor’s programs; up to 4 quota places for master’s programs.

The language of instruction at the university is English, which emphasizes the international nature of the academic environment and allows students to be globally competitive.

The program aims to train new generations of specialists in the field of environmental protection and climate change. This is an important step towards deepening the partnership between the two countries and jointly responding to regional and global environmental challenges.
link: https://24.kg/english/336308/
