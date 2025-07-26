10:19
Another earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan

Another earthquake has occurred in Kyrgyzstan. The Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

The tremors were recorded today, July 26, at 4.48 a.m.

The epicenter was located 2 kilometers south of Kara-Bulak village, 5 kilometers northwest of Masy village, and 38 kilometers northwest of Jalal-Abad.

The earthquake’s intensity approximately reached magnitude 3.5 in the villages of Kara-Bulak, Eski-Masy, Masy, and Alma; about magnitude 3 in Kurulush, Kek-Tash, Gelegen, Sovetskoe, Toskol, Bazar-Korgon, Sakaldy, and Kochkor-Ata villages; and around magnitude 2.5 in Akman, Kyrgyz-Gava, Sary-Bee, and in Mailuu-Suu.
