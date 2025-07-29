18:33
English

Minister of Labor of Kyrgyzstan meets with cosmonaut Salizhan Sharipov

The Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan Ravshanbek Sabirov met with twice Hero of the Russian Federation, Hero of the Kyrgyz Republic, pilot-cosmonaut Salizhan Sharipov.

The official expressed special gratitude to Salizhan Sharipov for his contribution to strengthening the image of the republic in the international arena, emphasizing that his achievements inspire the younger generation of Kyrgyzstanis.

«You are the pride of our country. Your life path is an example of service to the homeland, perseverance and dedication. The ministry is ready for further cooperation in projects aimed at developing human capital and motivating young people to work and learn,» Ravshanbek Sabirov noted.

He also emphasized that Kyrgyzstan and Russia are strategic partners and should strengthen cooperation, including in the field of high technology. The minister paid special attention to the youth of the Kyrgyz Republic, noting their high potential, desire for self-development and interest in new knowledge.

Salizhan Sharipov, in turn, thanked the ministry for the warm welcome and expressed his readiness to share his experience, participate in educational and motivational meetings with young people.
