Checkpoints on Kyrgyz-Uzbek border to operate around the clock

Three automobile checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Uzbek section of the state border — Kadamdzhai-Avtodorozhny, Chechme-Avtodorozhny and Ak-Kiya-Avtodorozhny — will begin to operate around the clock from June 18. The Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reports.

This decision was made following negotiations between the heads of the border agencies of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

«The goal is to create more favorable conditions for citizens crossing the border, especially during the tourist season. Now citizens of the Republic of Uzbekistan will be able to visit such picturesque places as Shakhimardan enclave and Kurban-Kol Lake, Dugoba and Gauvyan gorges at any time. Only citizens of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan can cross the checkpoints. The round-the-clock operation mode will be in effect until October 1, 2025,» the statement says.
