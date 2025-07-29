21:41
Severe hailstorm destroys over 600 hectares of bean crops in Talas region

On July 28, a powerful hailstorm struck the village of Sheker in Aitmatov district of Kyrgyzstan, destroying more than 600 hectares of bean crops.

According to the regional administration, the hail caused significant damage to the hard work of local farmers. Many had been preparing for harvesting and expected a bountiful yield. The hail not only stripped the plants of their leaves but also destroyed the beans themselves.

Farmers invested from 200,000 to 1 million soms in land cultivation and crops. A field meeting was held with the participation of the regional governor, during which officials assessed the damage on-site.

Following the visit, a special commission was formed, consisting of representatives from relevant agencies and local residents. The commission will assess and document the extent of the losses caused by the natural disaster.
