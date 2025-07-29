21:41
Temu intends to register in Kyrgyzstan and operate under local laws

A meeting with representatives of Temu platform was held at the State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the agency reported.

The main topic of discussion was the registration of the platform and its activities in accordance with the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic. The participants exchanged views on the legal regulation of e-commerce and discussed the mechanisms of interaction aimed at ensuring tax transparency in online sales.

According to the State Tax Service, Temu representatives expressed interest in complying with the legislation of Kyrgyzstan and confirmed their intention to officially register their activities in the country.

The meeting with representatives of Temu electronic trading platform was attended by Deputy Chairmen of the State Tax Service Mirlan Rakhmanov and Kubanychbek Ysabekov, representatives of the Prosecutor General’s Office and Kyrgyz Pochtasy OJSC.

Temu is a popular Chinese online store with a wide range of products. The platform is managed by Whaleco Technology Limited, a part of PDD Holdings. The online store quickly gained popularity in Kyrgyzstan due to low prices for goods.
