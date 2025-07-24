Sadyr Japarov congratulates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday

A telephone conversation took place between the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov and the Head of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Sadyr Japarov warmly congratulated the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan on his birthday, wishing him good health, longevity, inexhaustible energy and further success in his state activities for the benefit of the development and prosperity of the brotherly Uzbek people.

During the conversation, the leaders of the states also discussed current issues of bilateral Kyrgyz-Uzbek cooperation and expressed mutual readiness to further deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership based on the principles of good neighborliness, mutual understanding and support.