Tashiev congratulates Uzbekistan on World Cup qualification

President of the Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) Kamchybek Tashiev congratulated the management of the Uzbekistan Football Association on the historic achievement of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Kamchybek Tashiev noted that the success of the national team of Uzbekistan serves as an inspiration for the entire region.
The players of Uzbekistan demonstrated a high level of play and proved that dreams do come true. We will wholeheartedly support your team at the World Cup.Kamchybek Tashiev
The Uzbek side expressed gratitude for the warm words and voiced hope for strengthening cooperation between the football organizations of the two countries. They also presented Tashiev with an official Uzbekistan national team jersey.
Uzbekistan qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the first time in its history following the third round of qualifiers.