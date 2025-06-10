15:31
Tashiev congratulates Uzbekistan on World Cup qualification

President of the Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) Kamchybek Tashiev congratulated the management of the Uzbekistan Football Association on the historic achievement of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The meeting took place on June 9 at Jar stadium in Tashkent during a friendly match between the U23 national teams of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. The KFU delegation, led by Tashiev, attended the game and held talks with Bakhodir Kurbanov, President of the Uzbekistan Football Association, and Ravshan Irmatov, First Vice President.

Kamchybek Tashiev noted that the success of the national team of Uzbekistan serves as an inspiration for the entire region.

The players of Uzbekistan demonstrated a high level of play and proved that dreams do come true. We will wholeheartedly support your team at the World Cup.

Kamchybek Tashiev

The Uzbek side expressed gratitude for the warm words and voiced hope for strengthening cooperation between the football organizations of the two countries. They also presented Tashiev with an official Uzbekistan national team jersey.

Uzbekistan qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the first time in its history following the third round of qualifiers.
