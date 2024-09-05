13:36
Ex-Interior Minister resigns as head of Wrestling Federation after scandal

Former Interior Minister Melis Turganbaev has resigned as head of the Wrestling Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic. The information was posted on the Facebook account of the professional sports association, where his letter was published.

Melis Turganbaev noted that he had headed the Wrestling Federation since 1998 and did «everything possible so that our wrestlers raised the prestige of Kyrgyzstan in the international arena.»

«I tried to protect the honor and dignity of our country and raised the authority of Kyrgyz wrestling in the most difficult moments. 26 years ago, Kyrgyz wrestlers were looked down upon, but thanks to our efforts, today the Wrestling Federation trains champions who have won gold, silver and bronze at the Asian and World Championships. During this time, Kyrgyz wrestlers participated in six Summer Olympic Games and five Asian Games,» he wrote.

The former head of the Interior Ministry also added that he did not intend to leave the sport, which has been a part of his life since childhood. He promised to share his experience and give advice at the international level.

His resignation from the post of the head of the Wrestling Federation coincided with spread on the Internet of a photo of Melis Turganbaev with the leader of the Uzbek organized crime group Salimbay Boyvocha.

Earlier, the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported that it had put Uzbek businessman Salim Abduvaliev, known as Salimbay Boyvocha, on the wanted list.

As part of the investigative and operational activities, facts of financing the activities of the organized crime group of Kamchybek Asanbek (Kamchi Kolbaev), who was part of the international criminal group «Brotherly Circle», by one of the major entrepreneurs of Uzbekistan, Abduvaliev Salim Kirgizbaevich (crime boss, informal leader of members of the organized crime group of the Republic of Uzbekistan, convicted in 2024 for illegal possession of firearms) have been established.
