Akylbek Japarov leaves post of Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

Akylbek Japarov left the post of Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan today, December 16. Own sources reported.

It is known that he wrote a letter of resignation.

It is not yet known who will become the next head of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Akylbek Japarov was Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers from June 1 to October 12, 2021. He combined the position with the leadership of the Ministry of Economy and Finance. He had been the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and headed the presidential administration since October 13, 2021.