Deputy Finance Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Tatikov resigns

Deputy Finance Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Tatikov resigned. He posted the announcement on Facebook.

«Today, I am handing over the position that I previously held in the ministry,» he explained.

According to the official, he had worked as Deputy Minister of Finance for 3.5 years.

«... I started my career in the institution as a simple office specialist and rose to the position of deputy minister. I saw the ups and downs in the civil service, and this time has nurtured and strengthened me as a true professional,» he added and thanked his colleagues for working together.

Ruslan Tatikov was appointed Deputy Finance Minister in August 2021. Previously, in 2011-2012, he also held the post of deputy head of the Ministry of Finance.