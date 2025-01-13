Head of Jalal-Abad Regional Court Kanybek Toktosun uulu resigns

Head of the Jalal-Abad Regional Court Kanybek Toktosun uulu resigned.

An application with a request to relieve him of his post and terminate his judicial powers at his own request was submitted to the Council of Judges.

It is known that the Council of Judges granted the application and submitted a recommendation to the President of the country on the early termination of the powers of the judge Kanybek Toktosun uulu.

In 2022, then Chairman of the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic Zamirbek Bazarbekov presented an honorary diploma of the Supreme Court to the Chairman of the Jalal-Abad Regional Court Kanybek Toktosun uulu «for excellent performance of his duties.»