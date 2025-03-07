Heads of several districts of Kyrgyzstan dismissed from their posts

The President of Kyrgyzstan dismissed the heads of several districts. The press service of the head of state reported.

The following decrees were reportedly signed:

Zamirbek Sydykov was dismissed from the post of head of Aksy district of Jalal-Abad region «in connection with the transfer to another position.»

Damir Kulubaev was dismissed from the post of head of Kara-Kuldzha district of Osh region «based on the submitted letter of resignation.»

After the last dismissal of seven heads of districts, positions are still vacant in Bazar-Korgon district of Jalal-Abad region, Ak-Suu district of Issyk-Kul region, Manas and Talas districts of Talas region.