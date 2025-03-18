11:18
USD 87.40
EUR 95.11
RUB 1.02
English

Switch to 12-year education: Director of Okuu Kitebi Publishing House resigns

Director of Okuu Kitebi Publishing House Ilyas Sarybaev resigned of his own accord after working in this position for a little less than a year. He confirmed this information to 24.kg news agency.

The Ministry of Education and Science has already announced an open competition for the vacant position of director.

The press service of the ministry emphasized that there is continuity in the publishing house. «Work is proceeding as usual, the change of director will not affect the process of publishing textbooks, everything is going according to plan,» the ministry’s representative told 24.kg news agency.

Recall, in connection with the transition to 12-year school education, this year the state allocated 744 million soms for the publication of new textbooks. In the 2025/26 academic year, it is planned to publish textbooks in English, mathematics and natural science.

Documents are accepted at the Ministry of Education and Science (office 212) until 5 p.m. on March 24 of this year. Detailed information on the requirements for candidates can be found here.
link: https://24.kg/english/323126/
views: 121
Print
Related
Main stage of PISA 2025 to start in Kyrgyzstan on April 1
KSTU and Northwest University of China open joint campus
Teachers from Lithuania to be able to work in Kyrgyzstan
Transition to 12-year school education: New state standard approved
Education of children in villages costs state more than in Bishkek
Homeschooling to become available in Kyrgyzstan
Parliament approves privileges for graduates of Akylman Lyceum
Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva: Transition to 12-year education is president's order
Switch to 12-year school education: Education Ministry outlines upcoming plans
Heads of several districts of Kyrgyzstan dismissed from their posts
Popular
Antimonopoly Service issues warning to Tez Jet Airlines Antimonopoly Service issues warning to Tez Jet Airlines
Asman Airlines to operate technical flight Bishkek – Khujand — Bishkek Asman Airlines to operate technical flight Bishkek – Khujand — Bishkek
Environmental organizations urge development banks to save Central Asian rivers Environmental organizations urge development banks to save Central Asian rivers
China proposes Kyrgyzstan to build Aksu – Bedel – Balykchy railway China proposes Kyrgyzstan to build Aksu – Bedel – Balykchy railway
18 March, Tuesday
11:10
Kyrgyzstan welcomes Armenia and Azerbaijan's decision on peace treaty Kyrgyzstan welcomes Armenia and Azerbaijan's decision o...
10:38
Kyrgyzstan’s farmers receive 188 units of equipment on lease in 2025
10:33
China hands over special equipment for rainmaking and pest control to Kyrgyzstan
10:19
Main stage of PISA 2025 to start in Kyrgyzstan on April 1
10:11
Suspect in organizing webcam studio detained in Bishkek
17 March, Monday
18:08
Banks granted expanded investment opportunities in non-financial companies
17:33
Channel for smuggling aircraft parts to Kyrgyzstan blocked in Russia