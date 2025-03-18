Switch to 12-year education: Director of Okuu Kitebi Publishing House resigns

Director of Okuu Kitebi Publishing House Ilyas Sarybaev resigned of his own accord after working in this position for a little less than a year. He confirmed this information to 24.kg news agency.

The Ministry of Education and Science has already announced an open competition for the vacant position of director.

The press service of the ministry emphasized that there is continuity in the publishing house. «Work is proceeding as usual, the change of director will not affect the process of publishing textbooks, everything is going according to plan,» the ministry’s representative told 24.kg news agency.

Recall, in connection with the transition to 12-year school education, this year the state allocated 744 million soms for the publication of new textbooks. In the 2025/26 academic year, it is planned to publish textbooks in English, mathematics and natural science.

Documents are accepted at the Ministry of Education and Science (office 212) until 5 p.m. on March 24 of this year. Detailed information on the requirements for candidates can be found here.