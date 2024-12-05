France's new government resigns after less than three months in office

The government of France is resigning. The country’s parliament has declared a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Michel Barnier. He will leave his post, having served the shortest term as Prime Minister in modern French history — less than three months.

The far-right Rassemblement National and the left-wing New Popular Front alliance joined forces to pass the vote of no confidence after Barnier tried to pass part of a tough budget aimed at reducing France’s huge deficit through a constitutional maneuver bypassing a parliamentary vote.

A total of 331 out of 574 lawmakers voted in favor of passing the vote of no confidence. The decision required 289 votes to pass.

Emmanuel Macron will deliver a special address to the nation tomorrow night.