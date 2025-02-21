10:58
Editor-in-Chief of Erkin-Too newspaper leaves his post of his own accord

Naraly Asanbaev left the post of Editor-in-Chief of Erkin-Too newspaper. Confirming the information to 24.kg news agency, he noted that he resigned of his own accord.

At the same time, Asanbaev assured that his decision was in no way connected with MCN Coin.

After the initiation of a criminal case against this company, journalists in their investigations reported on individuals who advertised MCN Coin, including Erkin-Too newspaper, which published three interviews about this company.

In early February, the State Committee for National Security detained one of the founders of the virtual asset MCN Coin, Isradin Subanbekov. Later, a video was published, in which he confessed to fraud. According to him, in a year and a half of work, the company collected $2.5 million from citizens. Later, on the air of Birinchi Radio, Daniyar Zakirov, an employee of the 4th Department of the Main Investigative Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, reported that $1,700 million had been returned to those who suffered from the actions of the founders of MCN Coin.

On February 10, employees of the State Committee for National Security detained the former chairman of the State Service for Regulation and Supervision over the Financial Market Yuruslan Toichubekov within MCN Coin case. He is accused of creating a pyramid scheme.

Erkin-Too is a government newspaper, its editor-in-chief is appointed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers. Naraly Asanbaev was appointed to this position in October 2022. The Cabinet has not yet announced the appointment of a new editor-in-chief of the newspaper.
