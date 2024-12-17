14:22
SCNS Chairman comments on resignation of Akylbek Japarov

Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev commented on the resignation of former head of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov at a press conference.

According to him, the president decides on the dismissal.

«Akylbek Usenbekovich is an experienced person and has done many good things for the state. We do not discuss the decisions of the president,» he said.

However, journalists asked whether there was a connection with corruption in the Tax Service. Kamchybek Tashiev answered this way: «He resigned because there was a connection with something. He did not just leave for no reason.»

Earlier, on December 6, SCNS officers detained the Chairman of the State Tax Service Altynbek Abduvapov and his deputy Islambek Kydyrgychev after interrogation. The officials are suspected of involvement in corruption schemes and abuse of office.

According to the investigation, the fraud is related to the use of electronic consignment notes. Illegal actions allowed individual business representatives to evade taxes in particularly large amounts, hide real income and cause significant damage to the country’s economy.
