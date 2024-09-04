Representatives of region discuss use of CSTO Rapid Reaction Forces

Representatives of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan discussed the preparation of proposals for the deployment and use of CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Forces in Central Asia. The spokesman for the Joint Headquarters of the organization Vladislav Shchegrikovich reported.

«The issues of preparing proposals for the deployment and use of the CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Forces in the Central Asian region of collective security are being worked out from September 3 to September 4 during a joint training session of the Joint Headquarters and the CSTO Secretariat in Moscow at the Crisis Response Center. The operational groups of the Republic of Belarus, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Russian Federation and the Republic of Tajikistan are participating in the joint training session via videoconferencing,» Vladislav Shchegrikovich told.

In accordance with the training environment, the CSTO Collective Security Council «was contacted by the president of a state that is a member of the organization with a request to provide military and military-technical assistance to resolve the crisis situation.»

As part of the training, algorithms for the actions of the CSTO working bodies and operational groups of the organization’s member states to respond to a crisis situation are being worked out. The draft decisions will form the basis for their application during the command and staff exercises Interaction-2024, special exercises Search-2024 and Echelon-2024 on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.