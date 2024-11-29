Sadyr Japarov speaks at session of CSTO Collective Security Council

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov made a speech at the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council in Astana.

Kyrgyzstan will take over CSTO chairmanship from Kazakhstan in 2025.

The head of state assured that the country will make every effort to ensure the progressive development of the organization. Then he focused on areas of cooperation, primarily on strengthening foreign policy interaction by further using the practice of adopting political documents to outline common views on topical issues on the regional and international agenda.

Sadyr Japarov noted that it was planned to pay special attention to continuing the dialogue with international organizations and third countries in areas of mutual interest in order to strengthen the role of the CSTO in maintaining peace and security. Kyrgyzstan will promote deepening cooperation with relevant structures of the CIS and SCO in the fight against international terrorism. In addition, work will continue to promote a positive image of the organization in the media space.

The President also noted further development of the military component by increasing the readiness of collective forces, improving the regulatory legal framework, implementing joint measures of operational and combat training, as well as holding sports events.

«We will take steps aimed at developing the peacekeeping component of the CSTO, including by intensifying the activities of the special representative of the CSTO Secretary General on peacekeeping issues. The exchange of best practices to improve the system of military personnel training is seen as important,» he added, outlining plans to consistently improve the efficiency of military-economic cooperation.