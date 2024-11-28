10:50
President of Kyrgyzstan is on working visit in Astana

The President of Kyrgyzstan, having completed his visit to Germany, arrived in Astana (Republic of Kazakhstan).

The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov welcomed Sadyr Japarov.

As part of his working visit, the President will take part in the regular session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

Earlier, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters that CSTO leaders will discuss priority areas of activity during Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship of the organization at the plenary session.

He added that two issues will be considered: the priority areas of activity during Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship of the CSTO, President Japarov will report on it, and the documents to be considered at the session of the Collective Security Council.

According to him, topical issues of the regional and international agenda, taking into account the growth of threats to stability in the area of responsibility of the organization and adjacent areas, as well as the tasks of forming a new architecture of equal indivisible security in Eurasia are expected to be discussed.
