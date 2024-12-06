12:17
CSTO Secretary General announces Rubezh 2025 exercises in Kyrgyzstan

Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Imangali Tasmagambetov announced plans to hold exercises in 2025. He told about it at a press conference in the format of Moscow — Minsk — Astana — Bishkek — Yerevan video conference.

«Every year we adopt a plan of operational and combat training, in accordance with which exercises are held on different topics and directions. The plan of operational and combat training for 2025 has also been adopted. We will hold exercises in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan,» Imangali Tasmagambetov added and told about exercises in Kyrgyzstan.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan will host the command-staff exercises Rubezh 2025 and operational training with the command of the Collective Rapid Deployment Forces of the Central Asian region as part of the operational and strategic exercises Combat Brotherhood 2025.

«I should also say that the Ministry of Defense of the Kyrgyz Republic takes a very responsible approach to holding such exercises. And I am deeply convinced that next year the exercises that will take place on the territory of Kyrgyzstan will also be at a very high organizational level,» the CSTO Secretary General said.
link: https://24.kg/english/313336/
views: 47
