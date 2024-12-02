Sakhalin State University organizes online school for teachers from Kyrgyzstan

Sakhalin State University has organized an online school for teachers from Kyrgyzstan. The university is implementing the project «Online school for advanced training of Russian language and literature teachers of the Kyrgyz Republic», Russian World portal reports.

As part of the project, 77 Russian language and literature teachers were trained under the professional development program «Teaching Russian language and literature in an online environment». Project participants from the Kyrgyz Republic connected via video link.

The online school for advanced training of Kyrgyzstan’s teachers contributed to the promotion of the Sakhalin University brand in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as building academic ties with the professional community.