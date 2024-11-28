18:31
Situation in world and region requires united efforts to preserve stability

«Development of the situation in the world and the region requires joining efforts not only in combating threats to security, but also in preserving peace and stability. In this regard, the decision of the Collective Security Council on «Further Strengthening of Allied Relations within the CSTO» testifies to the common commitment to further build cooperation in the spirit of alliance,» the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov said, speaking at a regular session in a narrow format held in Astana (Kazakhstan).

Its participants discussed topical problems of international and regional security, as well as the main results of the CSTO activities in the intersessional period.

The president emphasized that amid global geopolitical transformations, close collaboration among CSTO member states is crucial for maintaining peace and ensuring international and regional security. He stressed that significant progress in enhancing the organization’s capabilities can be achieved through joint efforts.

Kyrgyzstan will take over CSTO chairmanship from Kazakhstan in 2025.
