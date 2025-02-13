CSTO awards several officials of Kyrgyzstan

In accordance with the decision of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a number of officials of Kyrgyzstan were awarded. The awards were presented by the Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic Marat Imankulov. The Telegram channel of the organization reported.

For their significant contribution to the development and strengthening of the CSTO, some representatives of ministries and departments were awarded honorary badges of the 1st and 2nd degrees, certificates of honor, as well as medals «For Strengthening Collective Security» and «Together to Peace».

The CSTO honorary badge of the 1st degree was awarded to:

Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic Marat Imankulov;

Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Muratbek Azymbakiev;

Minister of Defense of the Kyrgyz Republic Baktybek Bekbolotov.

The CSTO honorary badge of the 2nd degree was presented to the First Deputy Director — Chief of the General Staff of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security Marat Maralbaev.

The following officials received the Certificate of Honor of the CSTO CSC:

Director of the Situation Center of the Presidential Administration Zholdoshbek Mambetaliev;

Expert of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Turgunbek Dooronbekov;

Head of the Service for Combating Extremism and Illegal Migration of the Main Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Askhat Muratkanov;

Senior Officer for External Relations and Verification of the Ministry of Defense Abzalbek Ergeshov;

Medal «For Strengthening Collective Security»: