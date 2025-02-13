10:41
USD 8.75
EUR 90.70
RUB 0.92
English

CSTO awards several officials of Kyrgyzstan

In accordance with the decision of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a number of officials of Kyrgyzstan were awarded. The awards were presented by the Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic Marat Imankulov. The Telegram channel of the organization reported.

For their significant contribution to the development and strengthening of the CSTO, some representatives of ministries and departments were awarded honorary badges of the 1st and 2nd degrees, certificates of honor, as well as medals «For Strengthening Collective Security» and «Together to Peace».

The CSTO honorary badge of the 1st degree was awarded to:

  • Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic Marat Imankulov;
  • Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Muratbek Azymbakiev;
  • Minister of Defense of the Kyrgyz Republic Baktybek Bekbolotov.

The CSTO honorary badge of the 2nd degree was presented to the First Deputy Director — Chief of the General Staff of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security Marat Maralbaev.

The following officials received the Certificate of Honor of the CSTO CSC:

  • Director of the Situation Center of the Presidential Administration Zholdoshbek Mambetaliev;
  • Expert of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Turgunbek Dooronbekov;
  • Head of the Service for Combating Extremism and Illegal Migration of the Main Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Askhat Muratkanov;
  • Senior Officer for External Relations and Verification of the Ministry of Defense Abzalbek Ergeshov;

Medal «For Strengthening Collective Security»:

  • Head of the Legislative Activities Department of the Legal Support Department of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security Aalambek Arykov;
  • Senior Inspector of the Main Directorate for Migration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Aichurok Nabieva.
link: https://24.kg/english/319785/
views: 66
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan to pay special attention to strengthening peacekeeping in CSTO
CSTO Secretary General announces Rubezh 2025 exercises in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov speaks at session of CSTO Collective Security Council
Situation in world and region requires united efforts to preserve stability
President of Kyrgyzstan is on working visit in Astana
Sadyr Japarov to report on priorities during Kyrgyzstan's CSTO chairmanship
UN General Assembly adopts resolution on cooperation with CSTO
Threats associated with leaks of personal data discussed at CSTO
Kazakhstan proposes to amend one of key agreements of CSTO countries
Kyrgyzstan’s servicemen to take part in CSTO exercises in Kazakhstan
Popular
Ten Chinese companies show interest in Kyrgyzstan's energy projects Ten Chinese companies show interest in Kyrgyzstan's energy projects
Kyrgyzstan’s international reserves reach record $5.19 billion Kyrgyzstan’s international reserves reach record $5.19 billion
Sadyr Japarov supports Elon Musk in closing USAID and U.S. media Sadyr Japarov supports Elon Musk in closing USAID and U.S. media
Foreign Minister and Ambassador Viguerie discuss changes in U.S. foreign policy Foreign Minister and Ambassador Viguerie discuss changes in U.S. foreign policy
13 February, Thursday
10:21
CSTO awards several officials of Kyrgyzstan CSTO awards several officials of Kyrgyzstan
10:05
Smog in Bishkek: Chinese catalytic converters tested in capital
09:57
First eco-friendly hotel to be built in Osh city
09:51
Talks in Oman: Kyrgyzstan looks for new partners in Arab world
12 February, Wednesday
20:17
Ambassador to U.S. meets with representative of Department of State
19:27
Asian Cup (U20): National team of Kyrgyzstan loses to Australia
18:13
Google ready to strengthen cooperation with Kyrgyzstan
17:44
Registration for agricultural work in the UK to be opened on February 17
17:24
EBRD to allocate €14 million to modernize two substations