Agreement on state border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan: CSTO’s statement

The CSTO Secretariat issued a statement in connection with the settlement of the border issue between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. The organization reported.

«The Secretariat of the Collective Security Treaty Organization welcomes the signing of the agreement on the state border between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan.

Thanks to the consistent efforts and political will of the leaders of the two countries, the line of the state border was agreed upon along its entire almost thousand-kilometer length.

The resolution of border issues will undoubtedly contribute to the progressive development of regional cooperation in various spheres, contribute to increasing security in the CSTO’s area of ​​responsibility, and fulfill the tasks facing the organization.

We wish the two fraternal peoples further success in building economically developed and harmonious societies in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan,» the statement reads.

On March 13, after the signing of bilateral documents between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, a ceremony was held to resume the operation of two checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border.

The Presidents of the two countries, Sadyr Japarov and Emomali Rahmon, who were in Bishkek, took part in the ceremony online.

Kyzyl-Bel and Kairagach checkpoints are functioning again between the countries.

The border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan has been closed since the spring of 2021, after an armed conflict.

On March 13, Sadyr Japarov and Emomali Rahmon signed an agreement on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.
