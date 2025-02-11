Kyrgyzstan to pay special attention to strengthening peacekeeping in CSTO

During its chairmanship of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Kyrgyzstan will pay increased attention to strengthening the peacekeeping potential of the organization. Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev stated in an interview with a magazine.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan will take steps aimed at developing the peacekeeping track by intensifying the activities of the Special Representative of the CSTO Secretary General on Peacekeeping Issues.

He also added that the priority task will be «consistently increasing the effectiveness of military-economic cooperation.»

«As part of countering modern challenges and threats, Kyrgyzstan will actively promote cooperation on issues of preventing and suppressing the use of information technology for terrorist and extremist purposes. Particular attention will be paid to the development of practical cooperation within the framework of existing operations,» the Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan explained.

In particular, the Kyrgyz Republic, taking into account the growing relevance of ensuring information security, plans to hold an international conference on cybersecurity in the republic this year.

Jeenbek Kulubaev also told that the republic intends to pay closer attention to issues of combating illegal drug trafficking, cooperation in the field of biological safety, as well as the prevention and elimination of the consequences of emergency situations.

Recall, Kyrgyzstan took over the chairmanship of the CSTO in 2025.