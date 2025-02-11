16:22
USD 87.45
EUR 90.27
RUB 0.90
English

Kyrgyzstan to pay special attention to strengthening peacekeeping in CSTO

During its chairmanship of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Kyrgyzstan will pay increased attention to strengthening the peacekeeping potential of the organization. Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev stated in an interview with a magazine.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan will take steps aimed at developing the peacekeeping track by intensifying the activities of the Special Representative of the CSTO Secretary General on Peacekeeping Issues.

He also added that the priority task will be «consistently increasing the effectiveness of military-economic cooperation.»

«As part of countering modern challenges and threats, Kyrgyzstan will actively promote cooperation on issues of preventing and suppressing the use of information technology for terrorist and extremist purposes. Particular attention will be paid to the development of practical cooperation within the framework of existing operations,» the Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan explained.

In particular, the Kyrgyz Republic, taking into account the growing relevance of ensuring information security, plans to hold an international conference on cybersecurity in the republic this year.

Jeenbek Kulubaev also told that the republic intends to pay closer attention to issues of combating illegal drug trafficking, cooperation in the field of biological safety, as well as the prevention and elimination of the consequences of emergency situations.

Recall, Kyrgyzstan took over the chairmanship of the CSTO in 2025.
link: https://24.kg/english/319575/
views: 148
Print
Related
CSTO Secretary General announces Rubezh 2025 exercises in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov speaks at session of CSTO Collective Security Council
Situation in world and region requires united efforts to preserve stability
President of Kyrgyzstan is on working visit in Astana
Sadyr Japarov to report on priorities during Kyrgyzstan's CSTO chairmanship
UN General Assembly adopts resolution on cooperation with CSTO
Threats associated with leaks of personal data discussed at CSTO
Kazakhstan proposes to amend one of key agreements of CSTO countries
Kyrgyzstan’s servicemen to take part in CSTO exercises in Kazakhstan
Commission approves international exhibitions for 2025-2026 for CSTO countries
Popular
Sulaiman-Too museum offers free tour of main hall and cave Sulaiman-Too museum offers free tour of main hall and cave
Interior Ministry denies rumors about “strawberry quick” drug in schools Interior Ministry denies rumors about “strawberry quick” drug in schools
Mutual trade in agricultural products between Kyrgyzstan and Russia increases Mutual trade in agricultural products between Kyrgyzstan and Russia increases
Kyrgyzstan offers Brunei cooperation in energy and halal industry Kyrgyzstan offers Brunei cooperation in energy and halal industry
11 February, Tuesday
16:15
Hi-Tech Park to take best startuppers to Silicon Valley Hi-Tech Park to take best startuppers to Silicon Valle...
16:01
Kyrgyzstan’s farmers receive equipment on lease for 18.2 billion soms
15:47
Power engineers of Chui region to repair more than 780 substations
15:38
State establishes classic versions of Manas epic trilogy
15:25
Kyrgyzstan to pay special attention to strengthening peacekeeping in CSTO