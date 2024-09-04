Kyrgyz girl falls from sixth-floor window in St. Petersburg

A Kyrgyz girl fell from a sixth-floor window in St. Petersburg, local media report.

According to them, the tragedy occurred on the night of September 3 near a house on Zastavskaya Street in Moskovsky district of the city. Journalists specify that the girl was thrown out of the window of an apartment on the sixth floor, and some people also tried to take her away in a car.

The victim survived the fall, but received serious injuries — she is in intensive care unit. It turned out that she was thrown out of the window by three migrants — two men and a girl from Kyrgyzstan. Police arrived at the scene. They found out that the victim was also a 21-year-old citizen of Kyrgyzstan.

She was hospitalized with injuries to the head, chest, abdomen, arms and legs, a brain contusion and a fracture of the right hip. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated. The issue of initiating a criminal case is being decided.