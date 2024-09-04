15:38
USD 86.45
EUR 92.47
RUB 1.00
English

Kyrgyz girl falls from sixth-floor window in St. Petersburg

A Kyrgyz girl fell from a sixth-floor window in St. Petersburg, local media report.

According to them, the tragedy occurred on the night of September 3 near a house on Zastavskaya Street in Moskovsky district of the city. Journalists specify that the girl was thrown out of the window of an apartment on the sixth floor, and some people also tried to take her away in a car.

The victim survived the fall, but received serious injuries — she is in intensive care unit. It turned out that she was thrown out of the window by three migrants — two men and a girl from Kyrgyzstan. Police arrived at the scene. They found out that the victim was also a 21-year-old citizen of Kyrgyzstan.

She was hospitalized with injuries to the head, chest, abdomen, arms and legs, a brain contusion and a fracture of the right hip. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated. The issue of initiating a criminal case is being decided.
link: https://24.kg/english/303957/
views: 209
Print
Related
Number of crimes committed by illegal migrants increases in Russia
New rules of stay in Russia: What changed for foreign citizens
Fatal road accident involving Kyrgyzstani occurs in Novosibirsk Oblast
Migrants from Central Asia warned about possible terrorist attacks in Russia
Deportation of all migrants with criminal records proposed in Russia
Russia intends to deprive migrants of citizenship for sexual crimes
Kyrgyzstanis encounter problems during fingerprint registration in Russia
Consular services to be provided to Kyrgyzstanis in Krasnodar
Russian Interior Ministry registers decrease in crimes among migrants
Russia plans to ban migrants from bringing their families to country
Popular
New "White House" opened in Bishkek New "White House" opened in Bishkek
Kamchybek Tashiev invites Kyrgyzstanis to visit new "White House" Kamchybek Tashiev invites Kyrgyzstanis to visit new "White House"
Presidents of foreign countries congratulate Kyrgyzstan on Independence Day Presidents of foreign countries congratulate Kyrgyzstan on Independence Day
President awards companies, Nurdan Oruntayev for construction of White House President awards companies, Nurdan Oruntayev for construction of White House
4 September, Wednesday
15:28
MP proposes community service for throwing garbage in wrong place MP proposes community service for throwing garbage in w...
15:25
Kyrgyzaltyn opens store for sale of gold bars
14:45
Main office of Kulikovsky confectionery house in Bishkek searched
14:27
What should Russian citizen do when arriving in Kyrgyzstan for the first time
14:17
Kyrgyz wrestler Samagan Ormonov wins bronze at U20 World Championship