Social Contract participants to get interest-free loans

Acceptance of applications for participation in an interest-free loan program for participants of Social Contract program have begun. The press service of the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, interest-free loans of up to 200,000 soms will be provided to participants of the Social Contract program, who have been successfully engaged in entrepreneurial activity for at least 6 months. The loan term is three years.

«After receiving an interest-free loan, participants will get a three-month grace period, after which they will begin to repay the loan in equal installments every month for three years,» the statement says.

To receive a loan, it is necessary to submit an application to Aiyl Bank OJSC and Eldik Bank.
link: https://24.kg/english/303481/
views: 114
Social Contract participants to get interest-free loans