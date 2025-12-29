18:57
25,000 new jobs: How social contracts changed families' lives in 2025

The social contract program in Kyrgyzstan created 25,391 jobs this year. The Ministry of Labor, Social Security, and Migration reported.

In 2025, the one-time payment increased from 100,000 to 150,000 soms. This amount was received by 13,331 citizens. The increased payments encouraged families to open small businesses and use their labor potential.

Key indicators for this year:

  • 13,964 jobs were created directly through social contracts. Ninety percent of program participants are women living in rural areas.
  • Social contracts are primarily issued for projects in agriculture (77.7 percent), followed by the service sector (8.9 percent), manufacturing (7.3 percent), and trade (6.1 percent).
  • 1,101 program participants took advantage of an interest-free loan of up to 200,000 soms for three years to expand their businesses.
  • Organization of paid public works provided employment for 10,716 people. Additional 711 jobs were created through personal assistant services.

Experts note that the program has helped improve the financial situation of thousands of families and increased their competitiveness in the market.
