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Over 3,000 families in Kyrgyzstan sign social contracts in 2025

In Kyrgyzstan, over 3,000 families signed social contracts under the state program to support low-income citizens. Deputy Minister of Labor, Social Security, and Migration, Mirlan Baigonchokov, said at a meeting of Ishenim parliamentary group.

According to him, the number of recipients has grown from 2,000 to 13,000 families, and the payment amount has been increased from 100,000 to 150,000 soms.

Baigonchokov added that in 2025, 14 families achieved an annual income of over 1 million soms. Starting in 2024, program participants are provided with interest-free loans of up to 200,000 soms for three years.
link: https://24.kg/english/371740/
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