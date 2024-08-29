13:33
Fatal road accident involving Kyrgyzstani occurs in Novosibirsk Oblast

A fatal road accident involving a Kyrgyzstani occurred in Chanovsky district of Novosibirsk Oblast. Russian media reported.

The press service of the regional Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia noted that on August 23, the 33-year-old driver of a Sitrak truck, moving towards Omsk, lost control of the vehicle, drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a Dongfeng truck with a semi-trailer.

The driver of the latter vehicle died at the scene of the accident.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported that a criminal case was opened against the citizen of Kyrgyzstan under Article 264 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation «Violation of traffic rules and operation of vehicles.»

The Kyrgyzstani was hospitalized. The Consulate General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Novosibirsk maintains contact with his relatives and provides the necessary consular assistance.
link: https://24.kg/english/303436/
views: 133
