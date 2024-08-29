Position of Honorary Consul of Kyrgyzstan to be introduced in Karelia

The Government of Karelia (Russia) has introduced the position of Honorary Consul to strengthen trade relations with Kyrgyzstan. The Minister of Economic Development of the republic Oleg Ermolaev reported on Telegram.

«I met with Altynai Sakeeva, Consul General of the Kyrgyz Republic in St. Petersburg. We discussed the possibilities of cooperation between Karelia and the Kyrgyz Republic. We presented the guests with the economic, export and investment potential of the region... The issue of choosing a representative of Karelia, who will take the position of Honorary Consul and will develop business ties between Karelia and Kyrgyzstan, is currently being considered,» he wrote.

As the regional department reported, the Honorary Consul will work in the Republic of Karelia. The timing of the appointment is not yet known, but the press service of the ministry reported that they are looking for a representative of the business community for this position.

Karelia exports goods to more than 100 countries, a significant share of the exports goes to China, Turkey, India and Belarus. As Oleg Ermolaev said, the region continues to look for points of interaction with other countries. Consul General Altynai Sakeeva is interested in exchanging experience in trout breeding, as well as creation of joint ventures in Kyrgyzstan.