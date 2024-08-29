13:33
USD 86.45
EUR 92.47
RUB 1.00
English

Position of Honorary Consul of Kyrgyzstan to be introduced in Karelia

The Government of Karelia (Russia) has introduced the position of Honorary Consul to strengthen trade relations with Kyrgyzstan. The Minister of Economic Development of the republic Oleg Ermolaev reported on Telegram.

«I met with Altynai Sakeeva, Consul General of the Kyrgyz Republic in St. Petersburg. We discussed the possibilities of cooperation between Karelia and the Kyrgyz Republic. We presented the guests with the economic, export and investment potential of the region... The issue of choosing a representative of Karelia, who will take the position of Honorary Consul and will develop business ties between Karelia and Kyrgyzstan, is currently being considered,» he wrote.

As the regional department reported, the Honorary Consul will work in the Republic of Karelia. The timing of the appointment is not yet known, but the press service of the ministry reported that they are looking for a representative of the business community for this position.

Karelia exports goods to more than 100 countries, a significant share of the exports goes to China, Turkey, India and Belarus. As Oleg Ermolaev said, the region continues to look for points of interaction with other countries. Consul General Altynai Sakeeva is interested in exchanging experience in trout breeding, as well as creation of joint ventures in Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/303435/
views: 134
Print
Related
Aiyl Bank suspends transfers to Russian Sberbank cards
Deputies of Parliament propose to open migration center in Kyrgyzstan
Russia imposes sanctions against Ismaili leader Karim Aga Khan
Cooperation with CIS in migration sphere is a priority — Russian MFA
Keremet Bank suspends transfers via Russian banks
Foreigners sharing traditional Russian values to be supported in Russia
DW: Vladimir Putin promotes his niece to post of Deputy Minister of Defense
Ural Federal University to help train military personnel for Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis are urged to refrain from traveling to 3 regions of Russia
Bloomberg: Russia may announce new mobilization by end of 2024
Popular
Radio Azattyk is closing its Russian editorial office in Kazakhstan Radio Azattyk is closing its Russian editorial office in Kazakhstan
U.S. sanctions cause disruptions in work of Zolotaya Korona in Georgian banks U.S. sanctions cause disruptions in work of Zolotaya Korona in Georgian banks
Detention of Pavel Durov: Telegram team releases first statement Detention of Pavel Durov: Telegram team releases first statement
Migrants from Central Asia warned about possible terrorist attacks in Russia Migrants from Central Asia warned about possible terrorist attacks in Russia
29 August, Thursday
12:45
Supporter of wanted Uzbek crime group leader Salim Boyvocha detained in Batken Supporter of wanted Uzbek crime group leader Salim Boyv...
12:28
Ex-MP Shailoobek Atazov participates in Muay Thai tournament in Thailand
12:18
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan starts preparations for EXPO 2025 in Japan
12:02
Fatal road accident involving Kyrgyzstani occurs in Novosibirsk Oblast
11:55
Position of Honorary Consul of Kyrgyzstan to be introduced in Karelia