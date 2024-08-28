Development of communications, Internet, AI discussed in Issyk-Kul region

Issyk-Kul region hosted the 49th meeting of the working group on work with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) under the Commission of theRegional Commonwealth in the Field of Communications. The event was organized by the Ministry of Digital Development of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The event was attended by the Minister of Digital Development of the Kyrgyz Republic Nuriya Kutnaeva, the Chairman of the Working Group Alexey Borodin, the Director of the ITU Telecommunication Standardization Bureau Seizo Onoe, the Director of the ITU Regional Office for the CIS Natalia Mochu, representatives of the Regional Commonwealth in the Field of Communications member countries and international experts, the ministry reported.

Opening the meeting, Nuriya Kutnaeva emphasized the importance of coordinating the actions of communications administrations for successful participation in ITU international forums and preparation for the World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly 2024. She also noted the importance of using artificial intelligence in law enforcement agencies, especially in search for missing people and children.

The minister focused on the language policy in AI, recalling the financial support provided by the government in 2022 for the acquisition of a supercomputer and the creation of a Kyrgyz language database. The work on promoting the draft Digital Code, which regulates the implementation of AI initiatives, was also touched upon.

Deputy Minister of Digital Development Zamirbek Kozhomuratov presented D-CASA — KR project. This project is aimed at expanding the fiber-optic network in remote areas and connecting more than 1,400 state social institutions to high-speed Internet, which will improve the population’s access to digital government services.

The meeting participants also discussed the introduction of AI and preparations for the Regional Preparatory Meeting of the World Telecommunication Development Conference, which will be held in Bishkek in April 2025.