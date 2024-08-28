10:09
USD 86.45
EUR 92.47
RUB 1.00
English

Development of communications, Internet, AI discussed in Issyk-Kul region

Issyk-Kul region hosted the 49th meeting of the working group on work with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) under the Commission of theRegional Commonwealth in the Field of Communications. The event was organized by the Ministry of Digital Development of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The event was attended by the Minister of Digital Development of the Kyrgyz Republic Nuriya Kutnaeva, the Chairman of the Working Group Alexey Borodin, the Director of the ITU Telecommunication Standardization Bureau Seizo Onoe, the Director of the ITU Regional Office for the CIS Natalia Mochu, representatives of the Regional Commonwealth in the Field of Communications member countries and international experts, the ministry reported.

Opening the meeting, Nuriya Kutnaeva emphasized the importance of coordinating the actions of communications administrations for successful participation in ITU international forums and preparation for the World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly 2024. She also noted the importance of using artificial intelligence in law enforcement agencies, especially in search for missing people and children.

The minister focused on the language policy in AI, recalling the financial support provided by the government in 2022 for the acquisition of a supercomputer and the creation of a Kyrgyz language database. The work on promoting the draft Digital Code, which regulates the implementation of AI initiatives, was also touched upon.

Deputy Minister of Digital Development Zamirbek Kozhomuratov presented D-CASA — KR project. This project is aimed at expanding the fiber-optic network in remote areas and connecting more than 1,400 state social institutions to high-speed Internet, which will improve the population’s access to digital government services.

The meeting participants also discussed the introduction of AI and preparations for the Regional Preparatory Meeting of the World Telecommunication Development Conference, which will be held in Bishkek in April 2025.
link: https://24.kg/english/303299/
views: 58
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan takes 66th place in world mobile internet speed ranking
5.41 million Internet users in Kyrgyzstan as of beginning 2024
AI to conduct inventory in Salkyn-Tor Nature Park
China proves to be leader in artificial intelligence
AkylAI smart speaker: Artificial intelligence speaking Kyrgyz language
Bishkek to host summit of Turkic-speaking countries on artificial intelligence
Association of Cryptoeconomics and Artificial Intelligence established in KR
Law regulating use of artificial intelligence to appear in CIS
Analysts: Kyrgyzstanis spend $7.61 per month on mobile Internet on average
Russian artificial intelligence specialists to visit Kyrgyzstan
Popular
U.S. warns about risks of cooperation with Russian banks U.S. warns about risks of cooperation with Russian banks
U.S. imposes sanctions on developer of Zolotaya Korona payment system U.S. imposes sanctions on developer of Zolotaya Korona payment system
U.S. imposes sanctions on 400 companies, including one from Kyrgyzstan U.S. imposes sanctions on 400 companies, including one from Kyrgyzstan
Contraband cargo detained at Manas airport Contraband cargo detained at Manas airport
28 August, Wednesday
09:53
Development of communications, Internet, AI discussed in Issyk-Kul region Development of communications, Internet, AI discussed i...
09:32
New municipal market in Osh being constructed in two shifts
09:16
New French Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan presents copies of credentials
27 August, Tuesday
17:53
Section of Suyumbayev Street closed for major repairs in Bishkek
17:44
Chinese investors to build small HPS and cement plant in Tyup
17:14
Heavy rains expected in Kyrgyzstan on August 28-29
17:10
New payment system BC Card Kyrgyzstan launched
17:03
Price growth for number of categories slowed down over the past five years