Mikhail Mishustin promises cheap, fast Internet throughout EAEU

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin promised cheap, fast Internet throughout the EAEU. He announced this today in Almaty at the plenary session of Digital Almaty Forum.

According to him, next year it is planned to launch four communications spacecraft into a high elliptical orbit, which will provide, among other things, broadband access to fast Internet throughout the Russian Federation, including the Arctic zone.

«In another year, we will create the basis for our own low-orbit grouping. In the future, about three hundred devices will be operating, which will be able to fully cover the needs of not only Russia, but also all countries of the union — for cheap and fast Internet. It is important that we develop on the basis of our own technologies and on our own element base,» Mikhail Mishustin noted.

«One of the key areas is also the development of promising space groups and systems to provide new-level services,» he added.
Mikhail Mishustin promises cheap, fast Internet throughout EAEU
