National Council for AI Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan

A National Council for Artificial Intelligence Development will be established in Kyrgyzstan. The corresponding resolution was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The Council will focus on the development and implementation of artificial intelligence technologies in key economic and social sectors, as well as ensuring their safe application.

According to the document, the new structure is being established as part of the Digital Transformation Concept for 2024–2028.

The National Council’s tasks include:

Developing projects in the field of AI;

Enhancing the country’s scientific and educational potential;

Strengthening Kyrgyzstan’s international position in the AI sphere.

The composition of the Council has been approved and includes representatives from government agencies, the scientific community, and businesses.