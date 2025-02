The number of active Internet users in Kyrgyzstan at the end of 2024 was 7.1 million people. The Service for Regulation and Supervision of the Communications Industry provided such data.

The number of Internet users has increased by 2.4 percent over the past year, and the number of subscribers — by 169,000.

About 5.8 million subscribers used the Internet in the Kyrgyz Republic five years ago, ten years ago — 4.1 million.