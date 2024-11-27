13:20
MES of Kyrgyzstan introduces AI to prevent bursting of high mountain lakes

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported about a new technology using artificial intelligence (AI), which will help prevent bursting of high-mountain lakes. The First Deputy Minister Azamat Mambetov told.

A combination of forecasting provided by the Hydrometeorological Service and modern technology is being used to prevent emergencies related to lake bursting. Based on forecasts provided for three, five and seven days, experts can predict possible threats with an accuracy from 91 to 97 percent.

For example, in the case of Zyndan Lake, when the water volume increased, the system made it possible to prevent flooding. Employees quickly redirected the water flow, creating temporary river beds, which prevented devastating consequences for settlements.

In addition, AI and space images are used to monitor high-mountain lakes. When the water volume, temperature or transparency of the lake increases, the system automatically records the changes and warns of possible risks. Such lakes are usually prone to bursting due to glacial-marine deposits, which can cause powerful water flows.
views: 152
views: 152
