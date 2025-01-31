Adylbek Kasymaliev: Our goal is to integrate AI into government processes

Our goal is to systematically and on a large scale integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into government processes in order to ensure sustainable development and strengthen Kyrgyzstan’s position in the global technological agenda. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Prime Adylbek Kasymaliev said, speaking in Almaty at the plenary session of the International Digital Almaty 2025 Forum.

He noted that digital transformation has been a strategic priority for Kyrgyzstan for over 10 years.

According to him, artificial intelligence is our common priority; today it has become an integral part of the global technological landscape. It is important for our countries not only to use its potential, but also to become active participants in technological progress.

«For example, the artificial intelligence «Akylai» has already successfully begun to consult citizens on legal and financial issues, based on the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic, and provide answers in the state language. The Academy of Sciences, together with the High-Tech Park and one of the domestic startups, initiated a study of water resources and their problems using artificial intelligence,» he said, emphasizing the commitment to the use of modern technologies to improve the availability and quality of public services.

A national strategy on artificial intelligence will be approved in the near future — a document that will become the road to creating a high-tech future for the Kyrgyz Republic. It will be aimed at developing local products based on artificial intelligence, improving interaction between various sectors of the economy and solving current challenges facing society.

«Our goal is to systematically and on a large-scale integrate artificial intelligence into government processes in order to ensure sustainable development and strengthen Kyrgyzstan’s position in the global technology agenda. We also consider it important to strengthen cooperation between countries, for which we propose the following steps: creating a Regional Artificial Intelligence Hub, which will become a platform for exchanging knowledge, resources and best practices; developing regional standards for regulating artificial intelligence to ensure the protection of citizens’ data, but at the same time stimulate innovation; providing access to computing power through regional data centers to remove technological barriers,» he said.

According to Adylbek Kasymaliev, for the successful digital transformation of the EAEU countries, it is necessary to focus on such areas as improving digital skills, supporting startups and innovations, and cybersecurity.