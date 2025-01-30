Cabinet Chairman holds meeting of National Council for AI Development

The first meeting of the National Council for the Development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) was held in Bishkek. It is headed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev.

He emphasized the historical significance of the event, calling the creation of the Council the most important step towards the development of AI in Kyrgyzstan.

«Artificial intelligence is a powerful tool that can transform public administration, the business environment and social spheres,» the Cabinet Chairman noted.

Development of digital technologies is a priority for the country’s authorities. Adylbek Kasymaliev recalled the acquisition of the first supercomputer in the Kyrgyz Republic, which is already used to support the Kyrgyz language in digital format. In the near future, it is planned to purchase additional supercomputers to accelerate the development and increase the availability of digital technologies in the country, the head of the Cabinet said and highlighted the key areas of the Council’s activities: