Speaker of Parliament proposes to prevent crimes with help of AI

Speaker Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu noted at a meeting of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan that the number of crimes using artificial intelligence (AI) has been growing lately.

«Fraudsters, using artificial intelligence, deceive people by phone and on the Internet. For example, they send out various appeals on behalf of famous people, and citizens transfer their money. In these messages, the voice, movements are very well imitated, they even fake an interview as if the person gave it. The public continues to believe in such appeals created with the help of artificial intelligence. Therefore, people should trust information taken only from official sources,» he emphasized.

In addition, the speaker added that this problem is getting worse in other countries.

«The seriousness of the situation is also evidenced by the fact that the head of Russia even held a special government meeting on the issue of telephone fraud. Our law enforcement agencies must closely monitor the situation and prevent crimes using artificial intelligence. «After all, our people as a whole suffer from such fraudulent actions,» he concluded.
link: https://24.kg/english/321852/
views: 295
