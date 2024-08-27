Emmanuel Macron comments on Pavel Durov's detention in France

Emmanuel Macron has commented on Pavel Durov’s detention for the first time. The French President said that the actions of the justice authorities against the Telegram founder are in no way a political decision, but are taking place «as part of an ongoing judicial investigation,» DW reports.

«In a state governed by the rule of law, freedoms are upheld within a legal framework, both on social media and in real life, to protect citizens and respect their fundamental rights. It is up to the judiciary, in full independence, to enforce the law,» the media outlet quotes Emmanuel Macron’s post on X.

France is deeply committed to freedom of expression and communication, to innovation, and to the spirit of entrepreneurship. It will remain so, he posted.

The founder of Telegram, Pavel Durov, was detained on the evening of August 24 at Paris-Le Bourget Airport. The French authorities accuse him of complicity in drug trafficking, crimes against children and fraud due to the lack of moderation in the messaging app. Durov could face up to 20 years in prison.

