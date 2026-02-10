14:10
Bishkek and Paris discuss possibility of direct air service

Manasbek Samidinov, Chairman of the Board of Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC, held a working meeting with Nicolas Fay, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Kyrgyzstan, the company’s press service reported.

During the talks, the sides discussed the possibility of opening direct air service between France and Kyrgyzstan operated by French airlines.

The discussion focused on prospects for developing bilateral cooperation in civil aviation and tourism, expanding transport accessibility, and strengthening business and humanitarian ties between the two countries.

Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC expressed interest in expanding its international route network and confirmed readiness to explore this area in practice with its French partners.
link: https://24.kg/english/361343/
views: 167
