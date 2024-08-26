10:15
USD 86.45
EUR 92.47
RUB 1.00
English

Telegram founder Pavel Durov detained on suspicion of serious crimes

The founder of Telegram, Pavel Durov, was detained on the evening of August 24 at Paris-Le Bourget Airport, French media reported.

According to the French TV channel TF1, the billionaire arrived in France from Azerbaijan on his private jet.

The French authorities accuse him of complicity in drug trafficking, crimes against children, and fraud due to the lack of moderation on Telegram.

«On his platform, he committed numerous offenses and crimes without moderation or cooperation with law enforcement agencies,» the media wrote, citing French investigators.

The arrest warrant was issued by the French Central Directorate of the Judicial Police based on a preliminary investigation. According to media reports, Durov was aware that he was wanted and avoided traveling to France. Why he came this time remains unclear. The founder of Telegram could face up to 20 years in prison.

Durov is known to have emigrated from Russia in 2014 and obtained French citizenship in 2021. In recent years, he has mainly lived in the United Arab Emirates.
link: https://24.kg/english/303031/
views: 104
Print
Related
Head of Subsoil Development Department of Kyrgyz Geological Service detained
Man with 40 kilograms of mercury detained at Too-Ashuu pass
Man wanted for rape commits another crime in Bishkek
Man detained for illegal possession of Makarov pistol
Arrest of ex-employee of National Academy of Sciences Karabaev extended
SCNS detains Vice Speaker of Tash-Kumyr City Council for the second time
Dinara Kutmanova and her son remanded in custody until October
Wanted for beating organized crime group member detained in Uzgen
Ex-MP Salaidin Aidarov detained on charges of financing organized crime group
Ex-Deputy Head of UTRK Adyl Akzhol uulu detained
Popular
U.S. warns about risks of cooperation with Russian banks U.S. warns about risks of cooperation with Russian banks
National Bank proposes to ban banks from charging fees for transfers National Bank proposes to ban banks from charging fees for transfers
Five banks in Kyrgyzstan are in process of liquidation —National Bank Five banks in Kyrgyzstan are in process of liquidation —National Bank
U.S. imposes sanctions on 400 companies, including one from Kyrgyzstan U.S. imposes sanctions on 400 companies, including one from Kyrgyzstan
26 August, Monday
10:12
World Youth Wrestling Championships: Kursantbek Isakov wins gold World Youth Wrestling Championships: Kursantbek Isakov...
09:54
Olympic medalist Munarbek Seyitbek uulu gets married
09:44
Telegram founder Pavel Durov detained on suspicion of serious crimes
09:38
U.S. sanctions cause disruptions in work of Zolotaya Korona in Georgian banks
09:32
368 lakes in Kyrgyzstan are at risk of bursting — Emergencies Ministry
24 August, Saturday
14:28
Illegally privatized stadium in Batken region returned to state
14:25
Contraband cargo detained at Manas airport
14:18
Deportation of all migrants with criminal records proposed in Russia
14:05
Potato processing plant under construction in Chui region
13:40
North-western part of Bishkek to have no gas on August 26-29