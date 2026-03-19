Kyrgyzstan becomes leader in relocation of major Russian Telegram channels

Owners of major Telegram channels are increasingly registering businesses in Kyrgyzstan to preserve advertising revenue amid potential restrictions in Russia. The country has emerged as the most popular destination for relocating advertising contracts, the Telegram channel Mash reports.

Kyrgyzstan is attracting entrepreneurs with highly liberal conditions: it is possible to open a limited liability company without obtaining residency status, while the simplified tax regime offers a rate of just 4 percent.

Comparison with other countries in the region:

Kazakhstan ranks second in popularity but requires personal presence for up to seven days to open a bank account and a certificate confirming the absence from a disqualified persons registry.

Armenia allows business registration without residency, but the tax burden is significantly higher —corporate income tax is 18 percent, and VAT is 20 percent.

Belarus requires residency for individual entrepreneurs. Taxes range from 20 to 30 percent for individual entrepreneurs, while simplified taxation for LLCs is set at 6 percent.

The mass exodus to foreign jurisdictions was triggered by a statement from the press service of the Federal Communications Agency on March 5, 2026. The agency reported that advertising on Telegram and YouTube violates the law because access to these resources is restricted. Responsibility for such integrations lies with both advertisers and content distributors, Forbes writes.

Furthermore, the fate of Telegram itself in Russia remains unclear. It is periodically slowed down, accused of failing to comply with local legislation. There is a possibility that the messenger will be blocked altogether.

Kyrgyzstan is actively developing its status as a regional IT hub. Previously, the republic introduced a special Digital Nomad regime, which simplifies legalization for tech specialists. Furthermore, Bishkek has a High Technology Park, where tax conditions are even more liberal.