Kanat Nasipov became the new Prosecutor of Bishkek. He was appointed to this position by the corresponding order of the head of the country’s supervisory authority Maksat Asanaliev.

According to its press service, First Deputy Prosecutor General Baimurza Maatov introduced Kanat Nasipov to the staff of the capital’s prosecutor’s office.

Kanat Nasipov was born on May 14, 1984. He worked as the head of the anti-corruption and control over the implementation of laws department of the Osh City Prosecutor’s Office.

Previously, the Prosecutor of Bishkek was Emilbek Abdymanapov.