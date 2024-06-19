First Deputy Minister of Labor of Kyrgyzstan relieved of post

Zhyparisa Rysbekova has been relieved of her post as First Deputy Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration of the Kyrgyz Republic. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The corresponding order was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov.

She was discharged from the post due to transfer to another job. She has worked at the post since March 2024.

Last week the head of state signed a decree, according to which Gulnara Baatyrova was relieved of her post as Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration due to transfer to another job. Zhyldyz Polotova became the new minister.