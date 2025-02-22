President of Kyrgyzstan dismisses heads of seven districts

A board meeting of the Presidential Administration was held in Bishkek on February 21, where the head of the Cabinet harshly criticized officials of some executive bodies and district heads for poor performance.
Adylbek Kasymaliev also reported that a proposal to dismiss the heads of several districts from their posts would be submitted to the President for consideration. Sadyr Japarov signed a number of orders on the same day.
Who was dismissed:
- Zhakypbek Subagozhoev was dismissed from the post of head of Nookat district of Osh region;
- Uchkunbek Zhorobaev was dismissed from the post of head of Batken district of Batken region;
- Mirlan Karagulov was dismissed from the post of head of Bazar-Korgon district of Jalal-Abad region;
- Munarbek Nasirov was dismissed from the post of head of Ak-Suu district of Issyk-Kul region;
- Seitek Kulubaev was dismissed from the post of head of Aravan district of Osh region;
- Dosmambet Jeenbekov was dismissed from the post of head of Manas district of Talas region;
- Nurgazy Narmyrzaev was dismissed from the post of head of Talas district of Talas region.