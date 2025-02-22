11:13
USD 87.45
EUR 91.62
RUB 0.99
English

President of Kyrgyzstan dismisses heads of seven districts

A board meeting of the Presidential Administration was held in Bishkek on February 21, where the head of the Cabinet harshly criticized officials of some executive bodies and district heads for poor performance.

Adylbek Kasymaliev also reported that a proposal to dismiss the heads of several districts from their posts would be submitted to the President for consideration. Sadyr Japarov signed a number of orders on the same day.

Who was dismissed:

  • Zhakypbek Subagozhoev was dismissed from the post of head of Nookat district of Osh region;
  • Uchkunbek Zhorobaev was dismissed from the post of head of Batken district of Batken region;
  • Mirlan Karagulov was dismissed from the post of head of Bazar-Korgon district of Jalal-Abad region;
  • Munarbek Nasirov was dismissed from the post of head of Ak-Suu district of Issyk-Kul region;
  • Seitek Kulubaev was dismissed from the post of head of Aravan district of Osh region;
  • Dosmambet Jeenbekov was dismissed from the post of head of Manas district of Talas region;
  • Nurgazy Narmyrzaev was dismissed from the post of head of Talas district of Talas region.
link: https://24.kg/english/320776/
views: 160
Print
Related
Altynbek Maksutov dismissed from post of Minister of Culture
Kyrgyzstan’s youth football team coach fired after Asian Cup
Proposal to dismiss several heads of districts to be submitted to President
Extortion, torture, rape: Several police officers fired
This is president’s decision — Alymkadyr Beishenaliev about his dismissal
Alymkadyr Beishenaliev relieved of post of Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan
Svetlana Ashirova dismissed from post of circus director
Ulanbek Daliev relieved of post of Presidential Envoy to Issyk-Kul region
Two Deputy Chairmen of SCNS of Kyrgyzstan dismissed
Head of Batken region relieved of his post
Popular
Project for development of Kyrgyz railways with American company approved Project for development of Kyrgyz railways with American company approved
Boston Consulting Group participates in discussion of KR's development program Boston Consulting Group participates in discussion of KR's development program
Makmal-Karakol railway project: $3 billion to be invested Makmal-Karakol railway project: $3 billion to be invested
Kyrgyzstan ready for removal from EU aviation blacklist in 2025 Kyrgyzstan ready for removal from EU aviation blacklist in 2025
22 February, Saturday
10:11
Ministry tasked with imposing moratorium on licensing new private universities Ministry tasked with imposing moratorium on licensing n...
10:03
Climate impact: Kyrgyzstan to change its approach to crop land management
09:54
First Deputy Minister of Defense reprimanded by Cabinet, then by President
09:43
President of Kyrgyzstan dismisses heads of seven districts
09:23
Altynbek Maksutov dismissed from post of Minister of Culture
21 February, Friday
17:52
Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev to visit Kazakhstan
17:47
Construction of 60-house residential complex begins in Kara-Balta city