Altynbek Maksutov dismissed from post of Minister of Culture

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree, according to which Altynbek Maksutov was dismissed from the post of Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy. The press service of the head of state reported.

Mirbek Mambetaliev was appointed acting Minister of Culture.

Photo Mirbek Mambetaliev

Mirbek Mambetaliev was born in 1981 in the city of Karakol. He held the position of Director of State Residence No. 1 until October 2020. On October 12, 2020, he was appointed First Deputy Manager of the Presidential and Government Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic. He has also been the Commissioner for the Prevention of Corruption at Kyrgyzpatent.